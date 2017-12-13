Delaware County jail officer terminated after investigation into apprehension video

Posted 3:59 pm, December 13, 2017, by

MUNCIE, Ind. – After a thorough investigation, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that Corrections Officer Jerry Shaner has been terminated.

This comes after a video surfaced of Shaner apprehending a man on Nov. 7.

Video showed Shaner threatening a man he believed tried to break into his house.

“Keep your [expletive] head down,” Shaner is heard saying on the video. “You move, and your brains are going to be all over the [expletive] pavement, you understand me?”

The video showed Shaner pointing a weapon at the man and threatening him repeatedly as he’s down on the ground.

Authorities said the case has bow been forwarded on to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office for review. Shaner was placed on administrative leave after the video came out.

They also announced that Sheriff Ray Dudley, along with local pastor Dr. Andrew Draper, will begin forming a Civilian Review Board comprised of community leaders to oversee the conduct of sheriff’s office personnel during the performance of their duties.

Training in diversity, cultural awareness and implicit bias will also be required for all personnel.

Watch an edited version of the video below.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s