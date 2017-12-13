Colts wearing all-blue uniforms on Thursday Night Football for first time

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Colts will be wearing all-blue uniforms Thursday Night when they face the Broncos in primetime.

It will be the Colts first time wearing all-blue, in past Color Rush games they would wear all-white.

The game will take place Thursday Night at 8:30 p.m.

A limited number of tickets are still available on Ticketmaster or Stubhub.

The American Family Insurance Touchdown Town will feature $2 Bud Light drink specials, free hand warmers to the first 500 fans, and fire pits and heated tents.

It is located on the north side of Lucas Oil Stadium and is free to the public.

The Colts are teaming up with our sister-station CBS4 and the Salvation Army to collect donations that will benefit The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, which brings joy and happiness to those less fortunate during the holiday season by providing clothing, special-needs gifts, and other wished-for items such as toys.

From 6:25 p.m. – 8:25 p.m., Colts fans are encouraged to drop off new, unwrapped toys, new, unwrapped clothing or monetary donations at any of the Colts Community Collection Stations located outside each Lucas Oil Stadium Gate.