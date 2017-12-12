Temperatures stay in the 20s today with two more snow chances through Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An arctic front crossed central Indiana overnight and as a result temperatures have dropped into the 20s and that is where we will stay for the rest of the day.

Roadways were wet this morning due to a mixture of freezing rain and flurries. Black ice could pose a problem through the morning hours because temperatures will never get above freezing again today. In fact, despite the sunshine that will develop across most of central Indiana, temperatures will stay in the 20s with wind chills in the teens.

Lake effect snow will impact areas like Muncie, Marion, and Richmond. Those areas could see up to 0.5" of snow through this afternoon, but the rest of central Indiana will see no snow accumulation.

We have another chance for some light snow Wednesday night into Thursday. No major accumulation is expected.

More flurries are possible on Friday before temperatures moderate this weekend and RAIN rolls into the area on Sunday.