Teen parents could be charged as adults in Greenfield baby neglect case

GREENFIELD, Ind. -- The four defendants in a disturbing child neglect case appeared in Hancock County Court on Tuesday. The 8-week-old baby has been released from the hospital after doctors noted life-threatening injuries when he was brought in at just six weeks old.

Heath Kimberlin and Pearl Holland are both charged with neglect. The baby's teenage parents are also charged this this case.

On Tuesday, the prosecutor's office filed a waiver to transfer the teens to adult court to face their charges.

According to court records, medics were called to a Greenfield home last month because the baby was coughing up blood. The parents refused to let medics take the baby to the hospital for further treatment. Then, according to those records, the baby was rushed to the hospital the next day.

Doctors found multiple broken bones and brain injuries, and told police the injuries were caused by shaken baby syndrome.

When police served a warrant at the home, they found cigarettes and blood on towels near the baby's crib.

Police said the case has been emotionally challenging.

"When you're dealing with a case like this, it takes a tool on you emotionally and I'm just glad that all these moving parts ensured the safety of this child and somebody stood up for the safety of this child," said Greenfield Police Deputy Chief Matt Holland.

At this point, police don't know if the baby will have any permanent neurological injuries. Police said it could be years before that's known.

A later court date will determine if the baby's parents will be transferred to adult court.