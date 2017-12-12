Click here for school delays and closings around the area

School delays and closings for Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Posted 6:09 am, December 12, 2017, by , Updated at 06:33AM, December 12, 2017

A wintry mix in the early morning hours has created slick roads in parts of our viewing area. Some schools are delayed this morning as a result. Drivers should use caution.

Here’s a list of schools delayed so far:

  • Charles A. Beard Memorial School Corporation: 2-hour delay
  • Mays Community Academy: 2-hour delay
  • New Castle Community School Corporation: 2-hour delay
  • Rush County Schools: 2-hour delay
  • South Henry School Corporation: 2-hour delay
  • Shenandoah School Corporation