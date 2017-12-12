Indiana State Police trooper shot in the head during Jeffersonville pursuit

Posted 8:00 pm, December 12, 2017, by , Updated at 08:59PM, December 12, 2017

Photo of the scene courtesy of WDRB.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind.– An Indiana State Police trooper was shot in southern Indiana Tuesday evening.

The shooting occurred just after 7 p.m. near East Park Place and Main Street in Jeffersonville, which is located in Clark County along the Ohio River. The incident began as a traffic stop, which led to a chase.

The trooper was grazed in the head, according to ISP, and was alert and conscious while en route to University Hospital in Louisville. His injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Sources at the scene say the trooper returned fire and hit the suspect, who was then taken into custody.

