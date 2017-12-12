× Indiana State Police trooper shot in the head during Jeffersonville pursuit

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind.– An Indiana State Police trooper was shot in southern Indiana Tuesday evening.

The shooting occurred just after 7 p.m. near East Park Place and Main Street in Jeffersonville, which is located in Clark County along the Ohio River. The incident began as a traffic stop, which led to a chase.

The trooper was grazed in the head, according to ISP, and was alert and conscious while en route to University Hospital in Louisville. His injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Sources at the scene say the trooper returned fire and hit the suspect, who was then taken into custody.

A Sellersburg District Trooper has been shot this evening. He's currently being treated for his injury. Please take a second and say an extra prayer for our Trooper and his family. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) December 13, 2017

@dbursten says: Media & public: Thanks for prayers to our trooper who was shot earlier this evening. He is expected to survive. More later. — Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) December 13, 2017