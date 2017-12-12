First ping pong bar opens in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Do you love ping pong?   Well, this new bar is just for you! Smash Social, Indy’s first ever ping pong bar, opens today!

The owners of Smash Social describe it as “part coffee house, part beer and wine bar and all ping pong club.”

For just $15, you can play unlimited ping pong. And if you’re really serious about table tennis, memberships are available. They’re $50 per month of 4500 per year, with various perks for reserving tables and discounts for guests.

Smash Social is located at 600 East Ohio Street near Easley Winery and Sun King Brewing.

