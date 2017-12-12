FBI asks for public’s help identifying men wanted in several Wisconsin pharmacy robberies

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The FBI’s Milwaukee Division and the Milwaukee Police Department Robbery Task Force are asking for the public’s help with identifying several men believed to have been involved in a series of armed robberies in Wisconsin within a three day period last March. Investigators believe the men live in Indianapolis.

On March 8, 2017 at approximately 9:25 p.m., two black males armed with handguns, robbed the Walgreens located at 4730 South 27th St., Milwaukee, WI. Two of the armed robbers jumped the pharmacy counter, handed the pharmacist a demand note, and stole several bottles of various narcotics. A third robber acted as a lookout.

On March 10, 2017 at approximately 1:10 a.m., one black male armed with a black semi-automatic handgun robbed the Walgreens located at 3701 South Howell Ave., Milwaukee, WI. The suspect jumped over the pharmacy counter and told the pharmacist to open the safe that contained Percocet and Tussionex. The suspect also stole various bottles of narcotics that were on the counter.

On March 10th, 2017 at approximately 11:35 p.m., two black males, one of whom was armed with a handgun, robbed the Walgreens located at N83 W15701 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls, WI. One of the armed robbers jumped over the pharmacy counter and pointed a handgun at the pharmacist. The second robber then jumped over the pharmacy counter, and the two ordered the pharmacist to open the safe. The robbers took various bottles of narcotics from the safe and fled the store.

If you have information on the identity of the men, call FBI Indianapolis at 317-595-4000. You can remain anonymous.