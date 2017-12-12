× All lanes of northbound I-65 closed in Johnson County following crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – All lanes of northbound Interstate 65 are closed in Johnson County following a crash.

The crash occurred at State Road 44 (mile marker 90) near Franklin. According to Indiana State Police, lifeline is on the way to the scene. The investigation will take “a while,” and it is unclear at this time when the lanes will reopen. Police also are not sure yet how many people are injured.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.