Snow showers for the next three days in central Indiana

Our weather has gone from mild to cold to mild over the past few days and as this trend continues we will have several chances for light snow this week.

A weak system will bring a few snow showers Wednesday morning with no accumulation expected.

We'll have another chance for light snow late Thursday into Friday.

A warm front will lift north of central Indiana Friday night. South of the warm front, we'll enjoy a warmer weekend with highs from 45 to 50 degrees.

A stronger storm system will bring rain Sunday that will change to snow Sunday night.

Lows will fall into the teens overnight with windchill near zero.

Light snow is likely by mid-morning.

More light snow is likely late Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a milder day.

Snow showers are possible associated with a warm front Friday.

Highs will be near 50 degrees over the weekend.

Rain will develop Sunday and change to snow Sunday night.