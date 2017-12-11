× Video shows moment of explosion in New York City

NEW YORK CITY, NY – A video posted on Twitter shows the moment a low-tech pipe bomb exploded underground near the Port Authority bus terminal, according to an NYPD source.

Police say suspect Akayed Ullah, 27, was wearing a homemade pipe bomb when he detonated it in a walkway at the Port Authority Bus Terminal near Times Square on Monday, injuring three people and causing chaos in one of the busiest commuter hubs in the city, officials said.

Authorities called the explosion in the terminal at 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue an “attempted terrorist attack.” They said the attack appears to be isolated.

Ullah was hurt and is in custody, authorities said.

Latest developments

Type of device: Ullah wore an “improvised low-tech explosive device attached to his body,” which he intentionally detonated, Police Commissioner James O’Neill said. The device, a pipe bomb, was attached to Ullah with Velcro and zip ties, said John Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism.

How bomb was made: According to a senior New York law enforcement official and a city official being briefed on the investigation, Ullah told police he made the device at his workplace. It’s unclear where he’s employed. Added Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a news conference, “Anyone can go on the Internet and download garbage and vileness on how to put together an amateur-level explosive device, and that is the reality that we live with.”

Being treated: Ullah is now at Bellevue Hospital, where he is being treated for lacerations and burns to his hands and abdomen, New York City Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

Other injuries minor: Two victims at Mount Sinai West and one at Mount Sinai Queens are being treated for headaches and ringing in the ears, Nigro said.

Suspect affiliations: It’s unclear if Ullah is linked to any terror organization, but when asked if Ullah was connected to ISIS, O’Neill responded only that Ullah “did make statements, but we will not talk about that.”