Victor Oladipo named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 18: Victor Oladipo #4 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball against the Brooklyn Nets at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on October 18, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Victor Oladipo is the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the second time this season, the league announced Monday.
Oladipo averaged 30.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game in four games, all of them Pacers’ wins. He capped the week with a career-high 47 points in a 126-116 overtime win against the Nuggets.
The former IU standout and Houston’s James Harden are the only players to win Player of the Week more than once this season.