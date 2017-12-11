Power outage traps people in elevators at City-County Building

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A power outage at the City-County Building in downtown Indianapolis has trapped people in elevators.

Crews at the scene tell CBS4 that the fire department is working to rescue those trapped.

The outage has not reportedly affected the entire building.

Multiple Indianapolis Power and Light trucks are at the scene and crews are working to restore power.

The cause of the outage is not known at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

