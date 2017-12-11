× More confusion about whether CBD oil is legal in Indiana as stores work to meet growing demand

INDIANAPOLIS — In an interview with CBS4, Gov. Eric Holcomb said he believes CBD oil is legal to sell and possess in Indiana as long as it contains no amount of THC, a contradiction in part from Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill who said last month all CBD oil products are illegal.

“I just know what the legislature has passed,” Holcomb said. “And my interpretation is that we’re complying under current law, my administration, to allow CBD oil to be bought and sold in the state of Indiana – zero THC content. And that’s the way this administration will continue to administer the law.”

Late last month Holcomb directed Indiana Excise Police to not confiscate CBD oil for a 60-day period that started Nov. 28 in order to give lawmakers time to clarify state law in response to the attorney general’s legal opinion.

Hill’s determination came after state legislators passed a new law allowing CBD oil to be used to treat epilepsy. The state requires people using CBD oil to go on a registry.

“If they need more time to pass any additional law to clarify, so be it,” Holcomb said. “We’ll work with them and we stand ready to do just that.”

State Rep. Jim Lucas (R-Seymour) has said he is writing legislation to fully legalize CBD oil.

In the meantime, stores like Hoosier Vapor are fielding a growing list of questions.

“A lot of people just don’t know what to think anymore or what to do,” Tiffany Jones said, the stores’ manager.

Hoosier Vapor, like other stores, sell a variety of products – some that contain trace amounts of THC, others that contain none.

“We are doing as much research as we can,” Jones said. “On that research we have done as far as we’re concerned, it’s legal when it has the 0.3 or less THC in it.”