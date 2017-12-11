Man accused of trying to lure two 12-year-old girls into his jeep in Danville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANVILLE, Ind. – Police are looking for a man accused of trying to lure two young girls in Danville’s Stratford Ridge subdivision Sunday evening.

Two 12-year-old girls were playing in their front yard when a stranger allegedly tried getting them to come closer.

“We have a lot of kids, a lot of little ones so that’s what’s really scary,” said Debbie McGovern, a neighbor.

The girls told officers a man driving a black Jeep rolled down the passenger’s side window and yelled, “come over here” and “get in.” The girls didn’t follow the driver’s orders. Instead, they went inside a home and told an adult about what happened.

“They definitely felt like they were being lured to the vehicle so both them and the parents were startled in this situation,” said Nate Lien, an officer with the Danville Police Department.

FOX59 talked off-camera with the parents of one of the girls. The parents tell our crews their daughter knew the encounter was odd and coming forward about it was the right thing to do.

“It made me have this sick knot in my heart, in my stomach, it was awful,” said Brandon Lawson, a neighbor.

As soon as the girls left the front yard, the driver left the street.

“It is a serious situation for something like this to happen. Obviously, the possibilities of where this could’ve have went are endless,” said Officer Lien.

Around the same time as the girls reported the encounter, a neighbor in the same subdivision captured a surveillance picture of a black, newer model Jeep Wrangler turning around in a cul-de-sac.

“If the male or whoever was in that vehicle wants to come forward and speak to us, clear his name, we would love to talk to him,” said Officer Lien.

Danville police notified other surrounding counties. So far, there haven’t been any other similar reports.

“We don’t want anything to happen. We want him found,” said Lawson.

Until the driver is tracked down and police figure out what his intentions were, neighbors remain on high alert.

“They’re looking for something and it was probably no good,” said Lawson.

Police have stepped up patrols in the Stratford Ridge subdivision. If you know anything that could help police identify the driver, you’re asked to call 317-745-3001.