IMPD says ‘uncertainty’ surrounding 2 deaths Sunday slowing identification of bodies

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.— Investigators say uncertainty is bogging down the investigation into two bodies found Sunday in Indianapolis.

The first was found on the west side early Sunday morning, and the second was discovered several hours later on the far south side. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department can’t determine if the deaths were homicides or accidents due to the “uncertainty of what is presented to investigators.”

Right now, IMPD says it has only “generic portions” of information to go on. Officers found no surveillance at either location and will have to rely on toxicology reports to obtain a clearer understanding of what occurred.

The first death investigation began at around 1:20 a.m. Sunday. Police were called to a home in the 8400 block of Maurice Drive on the west side of the city for a death investigation. Someone found a 48-year-old woman deceased at the house, however, it is unclear how she died or the circumstances leading up to the death.

That death investigation would only be the first of the day.

At around 2 p.m. Sunday, officers, acting on a tip, were dispatched to the 6600 block of Black Antler Circle on the far south side of the city. Someone guided them to where a body had been discovered in the woodline behind the Buck Creek subdivision.

According to the police report, the individual found is 46 years old. However, the report lists the gender of the individual as “U” for unknown.

One individual posted a photograph on the Next Door app showing investigators working near a retention pond behind the neighborhood for several hours. That individual said police had been there for several hours and pulled out evidence markers and evidence bags.

The identities of both victims have not been released as of Monday morning.