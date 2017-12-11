Hendricks County Jail inmate discusses his path to recovery through new jail program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANVILLE, Ind.-- The Hendricks County Jail now offers a recovery wing to help those fighting addiction.

This comes as the Avon Police Department raises awareness about the opioid crisis in the county.

“Almost 179 people a day in this country die of drug overdose," said Sheriff Brett Clark. "So every two weeks it’s 9/11. In 2016, more folks died of drug overdose than the Vietnam conflict in its entirety as far of American lives lost.”

Hendricks County participates in Recovery Works, a statewide treatment program.

Twice a week, staff from the Willow Center in Brownsburg come to the jail to offer group counseling to inmates.

“It’s an opportunity to hit restart and start again," said inmate, Blake Stewart. "Second chances are few and far between. And for a lot of us it’s really welcomed relief."

Stewart is fighting an opiate addiction.

“It’s painful, it’s downright awful," said Stewart. "It’s hell going through that but that’s really motivating at the same time.”

Stewart says the new wing has given him a safe, supportive space to recover.

“You don’t have to be there again if you don’t want to be," said Stewart. "It’s your choice once you’re out of active addiction.”

Clark says the recovery wing gives inmates a chance to get their lives back on track.

“If we can plant the seed for them and get them on the right path again, hopefully they can get back and be productive members of our county and not commit crimes to end up back in here with us," said Clark.