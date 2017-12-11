× Former HR employee sues Muncie Schools over superintendent’s alleged remarks

MUNCIE, Ind. – A former human resources director is accusing the superintendent of Muncie Community Schools of making sexist, racist and intimidating remarks.

Kathy Ray has filed a lawsuit against the school corporation and the board of trustees.

The lawsuit cites more than two dozen instances of “inappropriate, severely offensive and intimidating conduct that undoubtedly created a hostile work environment for several employees at MCS – including (Ray).”

Ray also claims Superintendent Steven Baule said he did not have to fire people, he just made them miserable enough to leave.

The school district denied the allegations in this statement:

MCS is committed to maintaining an education and work environment that is free from all forms of unlawful harassment. The School Board has implemented formal and informal processes for persons who believe that they have been subjected to unlawful harassment. When the allegations asserted in Ms. Ray’s Complaint were brought to the attention of the MCS School Board, they were promptly investigated and found to be unsubstantiated. MCS denies the allegations in Ms. Ray’s Complaint and will proceed with defending against the lawsuit.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Muncie Teacher’s Union is now supporting a state takeover of the district.

The Indiana Distress Unit Appeal Board will make a final decision Wednesday. If it approves the move, the state will take over the finances and academics.

An emergency manager has been trying to stabilize the district’s finances since this summer. The district is millions of dollars in debt.