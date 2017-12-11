× Expect a windy, colder Tuesday with snow showers

A large portion of the nation has snow on the ground and central Indiana is included.

We will have several chances for light snow this week.

A weak system will bring a few snow showers late Monday night into Tuesday with no accumulation expected.

We’ll have another chance for light snow late Thursday into Friday.

A warm front will lift north of central Indiana Friday night and bring a chance for snow showers.

South of the warm front we’ll enjoy a warmer weekend with highs from 45 to 50 degrees.

A stronger storm system will bring a rain/snow mix Sunday that will linger into Monday.

Heavy snow covers the ground over most of the East Coast.

Low temperatures will dip below freezing overnight.

Snow showers are likely Tuesday morning.

Flurries will taper off Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures will fall Tuesday.

Snow showers are likely Wednesday.

We’ll have a dry Thursday.

We’ll have a dry Friday with a few snow showers Friday night.

Temperatures will warm into the 40s Saturday.

A rain/snow mix will develop late Sunday.