× Cold weather causes water main issues across Circle City

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Cold temperatures are causing major issues for water mains in the city.

On Sunday, a break on the city’s near southeast side left about two dozen homes without water for a few hours.

CBS4 has learned that particular pipe is 80 years old. Dan Considine, the communications manager for Citizens Energy Group, said when the temperatures drop, the ground gets harder and water gets heavier. That eventually leads to more breaks.

Citizens reports about 500 water main breaks each year.

According to data provided by Citizens, in 2016 there were 509 breaks. This year, there have been more than 542 breaks. The most ever reported happened in 2014, with more than 830 water main breaks. That was the year of the polar vortex.

Cold temperatures combined with pipes that are 50 to 100 years old are causing problems on city streets, but Citizens said they’re working to fix it.

“We’re investing between $40 and 50 million a year in the system,” Considine said.

Gov. Eric Holcomb also previously announced he will be establishing a multi-agency group to look into water infrastructure across the state. The group would then have recommendations for the 2019 legislative session.

In the meantime, Citizens is encouraging Hoosiers to report even small signs of a potential break.

“If a customer sees a small amount of after out of their house, trickling out of the ground, be sure to call us and report it,” Considine said.

You can call (317) 924-3311. You can find more information here.