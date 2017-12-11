$40,000 worth of racing equipment stolen from hotel parking lot on southwest side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A race car driver from Florida says somebody stole $40,000 in racing equipment from his truck while he was in town for a trade show over the weekend.

Kurt Horne says the theft happened sometime early Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Country Inn & Suites, located near Kentucky Avenue and I-465. The stolen equipment included the parts for two race car engines, which weigh about 400 lbs. each.

“It’s not something that one person could easily shuffle around,” Horne said. “They had to spend a significant amount of time there in order to remove the product from one vehicle to another.”

Horne was in town for the Performance Racing Industry Trade Show at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis. The trade show is attended by thousands of people in the racing industry from 72 different countries.

Horne says he checked into the hotel late Friday night and when he went out to his truck Saturday morning, all the equipment was gone.

“All in all, we lost about $40,000 worth of stuff,” Horne said.

“This is a 400 pound engine,” said IMPD Officer Genae Cook. “Someone has to know exactly what they’re looking for and have a market for where they’re going to try to resell it or use it.”

Horne suspects somebody who knew about the trade show must have been on the lookout for vehicles from out of town at area hotels. It’s also possible somebody familiar with the trade show may have specifically known what Horne was hauling and where he was staying, police said.

“I feel like somebody knew exactly what was going on,” Horne said.

He says the equipment from the disassembled engines was wrapped up and strapped down in the bed of his pickup truck. He also says the parking lot was well lit and there were security cameras around the property. He says he and other racers he knows travel all around the country and have never had trouble like this.

“Equipment like this probably needs to be kept enclosed so that people can’t see what it is,” Cook said.

Horne says he and his team are already looking for any signs of the stolen equipment being sold online.

“We went to social media instantly and started searching social media and also Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace,” Horne said. “Unless they’re into the racing world or the performance industry, they really have no idea what they have.”

IMPD says a detective assigned to the case will follow up with hotel management and seek any useful video from the security camera system. A manager at the hotel said he doubts the crime was captured on any of their cameras.

“It’s definitely a struggle now because now we have to figure out what we’re going to do to get put back together for the next year of racing season,” Horne said. “I mean, it was two engines.”