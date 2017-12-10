× Several chances for snow this week

I predicted nine, one-inch snows for the season and we will have several chances for light snow this week.

We’ll start the week with mostly cloudy skies and milder temperatures Monday.

A weak system will bring a few snow showers Monday night into Tuesday with no accumulation expected.

We’ll have another chance for light snow Thursday.

A strong storm system will bring a rain/snow mix Saturday that will change to snow Saturday night and linger into Sunday.

