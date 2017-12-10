Several chances for snow this week
I predicted nine, one-inch snows for the season and we will have several chances for light snow this week.
We’ll start the week with mostly cloudy skies and milder temperatures Monday.
A weak system will bring a few snow showers Monday night into Tuesday with no accumulation expected.
We’ll have another chance for light snow Thursday.
A strong storm system will bring a rain/snow mix Saturday that will change to snow Saturday night and linger into Sunday.
We’ll have a dry, milder Monday.
Light snow will develop Tuesday morning.
Snow showers are likely for the Tuesday morning rush hour.
Skies will clear Tuesday afternoon.
We’ll have a dry Wednesday.
Light snow is likely Thursday
We’ll have a dry Friday.
A rain/snow mix will develop Saturday.