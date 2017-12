× Police investigating after 38-year-old man dies in single-vehicle crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating after a man died in a single-vehicle accident on the city’s north side Sunday evening.

Just before 7:00 p.m., IMPD officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Grandview Dr. near Juan Solomon park.

When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Circumstances around the accident are unknown at this time.