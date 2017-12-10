PHOTOS: Snowy game in Buffalo ends with Colts loss

BUFFALO –The Indianapolis Colts may have fell to the Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon 13-7, but the snowy conditions made for captivating TV.

The game was unlike any fans have seen this season, with New Era Field resembling a snow globe.

The Bills chose to wear their color rush uniforms, while Colts went with a “camo” look in all white.

The Bills are wearing their color rush uniforms so we went with camo. #INDvsBUF pic.twitter.com/w1SdSnNWcI — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 10, 2017

The Colts, who are used to playing indoors at Lucas Oil Stadium, took full advantage of the sideline heater. Other players jumped and danced around to keep warm.

Some were surprised to see so many fans packing the stands, but they had some fun with the blizzard-like conditions by building snowmen.