Northern Indiana prosecutor looking into untested rape kits

Posted 3:25 pm, December 10, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS — A northern Indiana county prosecutor says he doesn’t know why hundreds of rape kits were not sent away to a crime lab for testing.

The South Bend Tribune reports police agencies in St. Joseph County have 512 untested evidence kits in their possession. Some date back decades.

Indiana State Police recently conducted an audit to see how many sexual assault kits were languishing in police stations and evidence rooms around the state. St. Joseph County was found to have the most kits that weren’t tested for unexplained reasons.

Prosecutor Ken Cotter says it is “premature to start casting blame” on his office or local police agencies for the problem. He says an investigation will determine who is at fault.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s