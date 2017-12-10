IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS - What could Tuesday's election in Alabama mean for the #MeToo movement? And what will happen if Roy Moore is elected to the U.S. Senate? How will it impact Republicans here in Indiana and elsewhere in 2018?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Jennifer Wagner, Mike Murphy, Christina Hale and Tim Swarens discuss this week's top stories, including the latest news on multiple lawmakers now facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

In this segment, our panel also discusses the following headlines from this past week:

