× IMPD: 19-year-old in serious condition after drive-by shooting on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating after they believe a 19-year-old man was shot in an apparent drive-by shooting on Sunday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Goodlet Ave. on the near northwest side on the report of shots fired.

A 19-year-old man was found shot and was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition. Police said he was shot in the upper right thigh.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.