Watch Taylor University students go crazy as part of annual ‘Silent Night Game’

UPLAND, Ind. - Friday night was Taylor University's famous "Silent Night Game" and the Trojans pulled off a 97-84 victory.

Here's the details behind the tradition. All the fans stay very quiet until the 10th point is scored, and then chaos ensues.

Students dress up in a variety of costumes rush the court and go nuts.

They beat Great Lakes Christian to secure their 21st straight win on Silent Night games.

The Silent Night Game was a rematch of TU's record-setting, 128-69, win over the Lakes in last year's season-opener. The Trojans moved to 9-3 in NAIA Division II and are undefeated against non-conference opponents at home this year.

Watch more from the madness below.