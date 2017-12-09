Toddler signs for ‘help’ while visiting Santa Claus

Posted 11:15 am, December 9, 2017, by

OWING MILLS, Md.  – One family in Maryland decided to bring their toddler to see Santa and the results were hilarious.

Kerry Spencer posted on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that “We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for ‘help.’ You’re welcome.”

The posted has gone viral, being retweeted over 5,700 times as of Saturday morning.

She went on to clear up the specific sign he was taught.

“In baby sign you go with what they do. We showed him the ASL version and this is what he did,” she said on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s