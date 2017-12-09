× Toddler signs for ‘help’ while visiting Santa Claus

OWING MILLS, Md. – One family in Maryland decided to bring their toddler to see Santa and the results were hilarious.

Kerry Spencer posted on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that “We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for ‘help.’ You’re welcome.”

The posted has gone viral, being retweeted over 5,700 times as of Saturday morning.

We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for "help." You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/i6NkxBf4KP — Kerry Spencer (@Swilua) December 5, 2017

She went on to clear up the specific sign he was taught.

“In baby sign you go with what they do. We showed him the ASL version and this is what he did,” she said on Twitter.