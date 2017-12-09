Judge blocks release of Aaron Allen’s body camera video

Posted 2:35 pm, December 9, 2017, by

Lieutenant Aaron Allan

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge is blocking the public release of video from the body camera a police officer was wearing when authorities say he was fatally shot while trying to help a driver following a car crash in Indianapolis.

Marion County prosecutors had asked for the video to be kept private, arguing its release would hurt the chances for 28-year-old Jason D. Brown to receive a fair trial. Brown is charged with murder for the July 27 shooting of Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan.

The Indianapolis Star reports the judge’s order only allows Brown’s lawyer to have a copy of the video.

Defense attorney Denise Turner is fighting a request from prosecutors for Brown’s medical records, calling it a “fishing expedition.” The judge hasn’t ruled on that motion.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s