× Authorities: Cigarette causes west side house fire, 6 displaced

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A family of 6 was displaced Saturday afternoon after authorities said a fire was caused by a discarded cigarette.

Just before 12:45 p.m., Wayne Township Fire Dept. was dispatched to the 5500 block of Jackson St. on the report of a residence fire.

The home was reportedly occupied by four youths at the time. The two adults who live there were not home at the time.

All four youths escaped uninjured. Firefighters brought the fire under control on approximately 15 minutes.

Investigators have ruled the fire accidental. A discarded cigarette outside the rear of the home ignited an old mattress, firefighters said.

Wayne Township Victims Assistance & the American Red Cross are assisting the family. They rent the home and reportedly do not have insurance.

Watch a video of the fire from Wayne Twp Fire Dept below.