A few flurries for Sunday
Central Indiana woke up to a light blanket of snow Saturday with most areas recording under an inch, as forecast.
We’ll have a few flurries to start Sunday and skies will clear Sunday afternoon.
Another storm system will bring a chance for more snow showers early next week.
Expect a week of highs staying below average with lows near 20 degrees.
Saturday snowfall amounts were light.
Get ready for a long, snowy Winter.
I’m predicting 9, 1″ snows this season.
Light snow will develop late Monday.
Light snow is likely early Tuesday.
We’ll have another chance for snow Wednesday.