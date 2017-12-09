× A few flurries for Sunday

Central Indiana woke up to a light blanket of snow Saturday with most areas recording under an inch, as forecast.

We’ll have a few flurries to start Sunday and skies will clear Sunday afternoon.

Another storm system will bring a chance for more snow showers early next week.

Expect a week of highs staying below average with lows near 20 degrees.

Saturday snowfall amounts were light.

Get ready for a long, snowy Winter.

I’m predicting 9, 1″ snows this season.

Light snow will develop late Monday.

Light snow is likely early Tuesday.

We’ll have another chance for snow Wednesday.