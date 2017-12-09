85-year-old fends off two men during home invasion, killing one

Posted 7:27 am, December 9, 2017, by

ELLPORT, Pa. – An 85-year-old Pennsylvania man fatally shot a would-be robber at his home early Friday morning, according to WPXI.

Don Lutz was home at about 1:30 a.m. when two intruders broke into the house and confronted him.

“I just fired one. It was in the dark. He attacked me and he was up close and I shot him,” Lutz said. “They jumped me and we both went on the floor. I scuffled with them on the floor and the one guy rolled over dead.”

Lutz, who keeps his gun under his pillow, said the second intruder ran away after the shooting.

Police believe he may have been targeted and have responded to similar calls from the address in the past.

“God is with me tonight,” Lutz told WPXI, adding that the altercation left him a little sore, but he has no regrets about the shooting.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s