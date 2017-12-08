× Semi carrying vodka overturns on highway near Philly

CORNWELLS HEIGHTS, Pa. – It was a very “unhappy hour” in Philly yesterday when a tractor-trailer carrying Tito’s vodka overturned, spilling its cargo on a busy ramp leading to Interstate 95, KYW reports.

The accident closed the Woodhaven Road east ramp to I-95 south in Bucks County on Thursday around 4:45 a.m.

Many of the boxes fell out of the truck and onto the roadway. It took road crews hours to unload the remaining boxes of vodka so the truck could be righted.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash. Officials say the truck driver sustained minor injuries, according to KYW.

The accident is under investigation.