Semi carrying vodka overturns on highway near Philly

Posted 2:01 pm, December 8, 2017, by

CORNWELLS HEIGHTS, Pa. – It was a very “unhappy hour” in Philly yesterday when a tractor-trailer carrying Tito’s vodka overturned, spilling its cargo on a busy ramp leading to Interstate 95, KYW reports.

The accident closed the Woodhaven Road east ramp to I-95 south in Bucks County on Thursday around 4:45 a.m.

Many of the boxes fell out of the truck and onto the roadway. It took road crews hours to unload the remaining boxes of vodka so the truck could be righted.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash. Officials say the truck driver sustained minor injuries, according to KYW.

The accident is under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s