Police search for suspects accused of home invasion, attempted carjacking on Indy’s west side

Posted 11:39 am, December 8, 2017, by

File image

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for a pair of suspects involved in a home invasion and attempted carjacking on Indy’s west side.

Police say a woman was outside of her home on Orchestra Way around 6:30 a.m. when a pair of suspects forced her back inside. They stole a few items and took off on foot.

A short time later the pair tried to carjack someone in the same area, but they were not successful and fled on foot again. Police set up a perimeter, but the suspects were never found.

A description of the suspects has not been provided to us at this time. We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

If you have any information, please call 317-262-8477.

