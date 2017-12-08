Police: Man struck on I-65 after fleeing from traffic stop on near south side, all southbound lanes closed

Posted 9:53 pm, December 8, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana State Police said all southbound lanes of I-65 on the near south side are closed after a man was struck in traffic because he fled from police.

After a traffic stop on northbound I-65, police said a passenger decided to flee, jumped the median wall and into southbound traffic. He was reportedly struck by traffic.

The scene is near the Raymond St. exit and mile marker 109.

Sgt. Perrine told us that the male suspect was seriously injured and in “bad shape.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s