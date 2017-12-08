Police in Johnson County investigating after fatal four-vehicle crash

Posted 6:46 pm, December 8, 2017, by

File image

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Johnson County are investigating after a four-vehicle crash killed a person.

At around 2:45 p.m., police were dispatched near the intersection of SR 37 and Fairview Rd. in rural Johnson County Friday afternoon.

Out of the four vehicles involved, police said one is a semi truck.

Northbound lanes of SR 37 have been closed since the accident, but are beginning to open back up.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

