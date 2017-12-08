× Pacers win 106-102 to halt Cavs’ 13 game winning streak, Oladipo drops 33 points

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Cavs couldn’t reach a franchise record 14 straight wins Friday night at Bankers Life due to a new threat in the east…the Indiana Pacers.

Victor Oladipo was in control all night, leading all scorers with 33 points. The former IU star is no doubt inching his way onto the east’s all-star team come February.

He almost secured the win by hitting a deep three with 1:07 remaining to go up 103-97. Then, JR Smith drilled a corner three with 8 seconds left to get back within two.

Cory Joseph helped cement the win by hitting two clutch free throws after Smith’s three.

Lebron was close to a triple-double with 29, 10 and 8, but it wasn’t enough to get the job done.

It looks like the Pacers may have the Cavs’ number this year. Back on Nov. 1, they dominated Cleveland in the second half to cruise to a 124-107 victory.

Indiana is now 15-11, up next are the Denver Nuggets Sunday night before the most anticipated regular season game in several years, the return of Paul George.

No doubt the crowd will be ready with the energy they brought Friday night.