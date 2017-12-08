× Manhunt underway in Rush County as police search for burglary suspect

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. – A manhunt is underway in Rush County near the Charlottesville area as police search for two burglary suspects.

The incident started around 1:30 p.m. when a woman returned home and interrupted a burglary.

She chased the two suspects in her car. The suspects’ car hit a log, and one person bailed from the car. The car finally stopped due to the damage from hitting the log, and the other person bailed from the car.

Between 30 to 40 officers from at least seven agencies are out on foot with at least four canines. One suspect is in custody, and police have recovered some of the items stolen in the burglary.

They also recovered the suspects’ getaway car. They are still searching for a second suspect.