× Jury finds Hamilton County mother guilty on 16 counts in molestation case

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – Jurors found a mother guilty of multiple counts in a disturbing child molestation case in Hamilton County.

Lisa Colbert was convicted of 16 counts ranging from child molesting to incest to performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor. The three victims ranged between 3 and 8 years old.

Investigators said Colbert’s husband, Jayson, molested and raped the children on multiple occasions from 1997 to 2010. Lisa Colbert knew about the molestation, prosecutors said, and didn’t stop it.

In one case, prosecutors claim Lisa Colbert caught her husband having sex with one of the young victims and did nothing.

She “entered the room, glared at Jayson, and then left, slamming the door,” court documents said.

Lisa Colbert faced 22 charges in the case. Here’s the rundown from jurors:

Guilty, Felony D – Performing Sexual Conduct in the Presence of a Minor Guilty ,Felony D – Performing Sexual Conduct in the Presence of a Minor Guilty, Felony A – Child Molesting Guilty, Felony B – Incest Guilty, Felony A – Child Molesting Guilty, Felony B – Incest Not guilty – Child Molesting Not guilty – Incest Guilty, Felony A – Child Molesting Guilty, Felony B – Incest Guilty, Felony A – Child Molesting Guilty, Felony B – Incest Not guilty, Felony A – Child Molesting Not guilty, Felony B – Incest Guilty, Felony A – Child Molesting Guilty, Felony B – Incest Guilty, Felony A – Child Molesting Guilty, Felony A – Child Molesting Not guilty, Felony A – Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Child Molesting Not guilty, Felony A – Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Child Molesting Guilty, Felony B – Vicarious Sexual Gratification Guilty, Felony B – Vicarious Sexual Gratification

As for Jayson Colbert, investigators allege he threatened to shoot one of his victims if he said anything about the abuse.

“If he said something Jayson would shoot his siblings… and that it would be his fault,” according to court documents.

Police arrested the couple in Madison County but said the abuse happened in Hamilton County, which is where the trial took place.

Sentencing for Lisa Colbert is scheduled for Jan. 11. Her husband is set to go on trial Jan. 8.