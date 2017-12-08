Judge to allow Indianapolis Councilman Jeff Miller to regain custody of his son

Posted 5:28 pm, December 8, 2017

Jeff Miller leaving court on Monday, Dec. 4.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.–  A judge has ruled Indianapolis City-County Councilman Jeff Miller can regain custody of his son.

This comes after Miller’s initial hearing on Monday afternoon in which he asked for the no-contact order between him and his son to be lifted.

The judge said the matter was being considered and he ruled today to let Miller regain custody.

Miller is the sole caregiver and claims it’s not in the child’s best interest to keep them apart.

Miller was arrested on three counts of child molestation last month after a girl told investigators Miller gave her massages that made her uncomfortable. Another girl said Miller grabbed her rear end while giving her a piggyback ride.

