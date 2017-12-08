× ISP investigating shooting death of Madison County jail officer in Markleville

MARKLEVILLE, Ind. – A Madison County jail officer was killed in an apparent homicide in Markleville.

According to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, Uriah Wilson was shot in an off-duty incident Thursday night. A suspect is in custody, Mellinger said, adding that he could not comment further on the investigation itself.

Wilson, 29, worked for the department for 5 years, most recently as a supervisor, Mellinger said.

“Our prayers are with his family and with his co-workers here during this difficult time,” Mellinger said in a statement.

According to Indiana State Police, dispatchers received a 911 call around 11:30 p.m. Thursday after a man was found shot and killed outside a home in the 3600 block of State Road 38. ISP later identified the victim as Wilson. State police were called to assist with the investigation around 1:30 a.m.

According to state police, Wilson and another man were sitting outside near a bonfire when they were involved in an altercation that resulted in gunfire. Wilson was killed.

Joseph M. Hartley, 29, was taken into custody and is being held at the Hamilton County Jail in connection with the incident. Investigators said Hartley, who is originally from the Pendleton area but resides in Germany, was visiting relatives when the incident took place.

The case remains under investigation.