Indy Ten Point Coalition looks to expand efforts in new area

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind—Members of the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition are looking to expand their efforts next year in a new part of town, by working with other neighborhood coalitions.

Thursday night, members of Ten Point along with representatives from the Far East Side Coalition surveyed the streets, targeting the area near 42nd Street and Post Road. Members say that’s where they have seen a number of gun-related crimes just this year.

“They killing babies, they killing uncles, daddies, aunties, nieces, all that. Like we just need to stop the violence out here,” said Far East Side resident Timothy Bean.

Come next year, the coalition plans to focus their attention on kids and teens before they find themselves on the streets. They hope to do this with the help of older residents, who once found themselves wrapped up in the gang lifestyle.

“It’s one of the best ways. It’s not the only way, but this initiative street outreach work has proven to work when you have people out walking and talking to people and helping to de-escalate these kinds of things,’ said Far East side Coalition president James Jackson.

Ten Point will be giving $50,000 dollars from its Attorney General’s office grant to fund the far east side expansion. They plan to have the organization working in the area sometime early next year.

This comes as Indianapolis inches closer to matching a record of criminal homicides in in 2017.

So far, Indianapolis has seen 148 criminal homicides just this year. That is one shy of last year’s overall criminal homicide number of 149.

With a few more weeks until next year, some are concerned about how high that number may go.