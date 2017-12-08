Indiana high school student develops web app for school, wins ‘Congressional App Challenge’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZIONSVILLE, Ind.-- A junior at Zionsville Community High School created an app to help fellow classmates navigate through extracurricular activities at the school.

With over 90 extracurricular groups at ZCHS, Will Schrepferman designed ‘ZCHS Clubs’ to help guide students.

“I’ve kind of always had an interest, just tinkering with computers and just messing around with technical stuff," said Schrepferman. "I really started coding two years ago and I’ve been getting into it a little more heavily.”

Schrepferman said he saw an issue and used his talents to find a solution.

“The app has all of the extracurriculars at our school, all of the intramural sports and every club at the school and it has a catalog of all the clubs that you can scroll through and click on to see more information about each one," said Schrepferman.

The app also features a quiz where students can select their interests and answer questions to determine activities they might be inclined to join.

Schrepferman’s app has received special recognition. He entered his app in the '2017 Congressional App Challenge' and won--representing Indiana’s 5th district.

Rep. Susan Brooks (IN-5) recognized Schrepferman in person at the high school on Wednesday.

"Will is a bright, thoughtful and engaged student and I look forward to seeing his work on displays in the halls of Congress and on the US House of Representatives website," said Brooks.

"I know so many of my peers have encountered this same issue so I think it is an issue we saw and it was a relatively simple solution but still not an easy one," said Schrepferman.

Schrepferman was awarded $250 in Amazon Web Service credits to go towards hosting his app.

ZCHS students Jeremy Chiang, Charlie Chiang, Eddie Lin and Derian Cowser also helped Schrepferman with the development of the app.

The 'ZCHS Clubs' app is available for download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.