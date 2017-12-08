Coroner identifies 64-year-old woman killed after house fire in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Authorities identified a woman killed earlier this week after a house fire in Greenfield.

According to the Hancock County Coroner’s Office, Linda Murray, 64, died in the Wednesday morning fire at a home in the 2100 block of Anita Lane. Crews were called to the home around 10:30 a.m. They encountered heavy smoke coming from the home and worked to get the fire under control.

According to Buck Creek Fire Chief Dave Sutherlin, Murray was a smoker and used an oxygen tank. Investigators believe she tried to put the fire out on her own before being overcome.

Sutherlin said the fire remains under investigation. No foul play is suspected.