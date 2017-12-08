× Concussion will keep Colts’ center Ryan Kelly out vs. Bills

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The news came late, and was unexpected.

The Indianapolis Colts will be without center Ryan Kelly for a second straight game due to a concussion. He was a full participant in Friday’s practice and seemingly was progressing through the NFL’s concussion protocol without incident.

The final step was for Kelly to gain medical clearance from an independent neurologist before returning to the lineup Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

“Don’t anticipate anything getting sideways there,’’ coach Chuck Pagano said Friday afternoon. “Should be okay.’’

That wasn’t the case. Later in the afternoon and after releasing the league’s injury report, the Colts announced Kelly would not play against Buffalo.

That should result in Mike Person making his second consecutive start, even though Person didn’t practice Wednesday and Thursday and was limited Friday with an ankle injury. He’s listed questionable.

If Person is unable to play, recently-signed Anthony Fabiano probably would step into the starting lineup.