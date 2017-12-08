× Car stolen with child inside; child found safe

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police said a child is safe after being inside a car when it was stolen Friday morning.

IMPD said the 6-year-old child was inside a 2017 Chevy Camaro that was reported stolen just before 6:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East Southern Avenue.

Police located on the car on Hoefgen Street on the southeast side of Indianapolis. The child inside was safe and police were still looking for a suspect.

This is a developing story.