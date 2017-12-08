A snowy start to the weekend
A very active weather pattern will be with us through the weekend and keep temperatures near freezing. We’ll also have several chances for snow over the next five days.
A cold front will move across the state and bring up to an inch of snow Saturday morning.
We’ll have a dry cold Sunday and another storm system will bring a chance for more snow showers early next week.
Indy averages almost 26 inches of snow each season.
I am predicting 9, 1″ snows this winter.
Light snow will develop by sunrise.
Light snow is likely through Saturday morning.
Snow will taper to flurries by mid-morning.
A few flurries are possible Saturday afternoon.
Up to 1″ snow is likely this weekend.
More snow will spread across the state late Monday.
Snow showers will continue through Tuesday morning.