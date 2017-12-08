A snowy start to the weekend

Posted 4:26 pm, December 8, 2017, by

A very active weather pattern will be with us through the weekend and keep temperatures near freezing. We’ll also have several chances for snow  over the next five days.

A cold front will move across the state and bring up to an inch of snow Saturday morning.

We’ll have a dry cold Sunday and another storm system will bring a chance for more snow showers early next week.

Indy averages almost 26 inches of snow each season.

I am predicting 9, 1″ snows this winter.

Light snow will develop by sunrise.

Light snow is likely through Saturday morning.

Snow will taper to flurries by mid-morning.

A few flurries are possible Saturday afternoon.

Up to 1″ snow is likely this weekend.

More snow will spread across the state late  Monday.

Snow showers will continue through Tuesday morning.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s