68-year-old woman chases down burglars who stole guns, jewelry from Rush County residence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. – One man is in police custody and another still on the run after investigators say the duo broke into a 68-year-old woman’s home in Rush County.

“They are targeting houses out in the country and they think nobody is home,” said homeowner Janice Cavaletto.

The men thought they were getting away with guns, jewelry, and TV’s but Cavaletto says they chose the wrong woman to mess with.

The duo stole hundreds of dollars’ worth of her stuff.

“Three TV’s, an iPad, jewelry boxes, coins, and guns,” said Cavaletto.

Cavaletto came home just in time and confronted both men and before they took off.

“I’m not afraid of anything. Maybe I should be but I’m not,” said Cavaletto.

The 68-year-old went after the suspects and then called 9-1-1.

“I do not take crap from nobody. Just do not mess with me,” said Cavaletto.

During the chase, Janice says one of the guys jumped out of the car and disappeared into the woods. That suspect is still on the run.

“I followed the other guy to Charlottesville and then back down this way,” said Cavaletto.

After the chase, 47-year-old Johnny Anderson of Indianapolis was arrested. He faces burglary and theft charges. We met up with Anderson in Rush County after he was taken into custody by police. He did not want to talk.

Janice got her guns and other items back but now wants to see both men who stole from her face to face in court.

“They probably thought that oh she is a pushover. Well…they messed with the wrong woman,” said Cavaletto.

Police are still searching for the second suspect.

If you have information on this case, call the Rush County Sheriff’s Department.