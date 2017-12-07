Up to an inch of snow is on the way

Posted 5:11 pm, December 7, 2017, by , Updated at 05:27PM, December 7, 2017

A very active weather pattern will be with us through the weekend and keep temperatures near freezing. We’ll also have several chances for snow  over the next five days.

A cold front will move across the state and bring up to an inch of snow late Friday through Saturday morning.

We’ll have a dry cold Sunday and another storm system will bring a chance for more snow showers early next week.

Lows will be in the teens overnight.

Highs will nudge above freezing Friday.

We average eight 1″ snows and 25.9″ snow per season.

Light snow will develop before dawn Saturday.

Light snow willl continue through Saturday morning.

Up to 1″ of snow is likely Saturday.

We’ll have a dry, cold Sunday.

Light snow will develop late Monday.

Snow showers will continue through Tuesday morning.

I’ll give the annual seasonal snow prediction tonight at 11 on CBS 4 News.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s