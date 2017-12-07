× Up to an inch of snow is on the way

A very active weather pattern will be with us through the weekend and keep temperatures near freezing. We’ll also have several chances for snow over the next five days.

A cold front will move across the state and bring up to an inch of snow late Friday through Saturday morning.

We’ll have a dry cold Sunday and another storm system will bring a chance for more snow showers early next week.

Lows will be in the teens overnight.

Highs will nudge above freezing Friday.

We average eight 1″ snows and 25.9″ snow per season.

Light snow will develop before dawn Saturday.

Light snow willl continue through Saturday morning.

Up to 1″ of snow is likely Saturday.

We’ll have a dry, cold Sunday.

Light snow will develop late Monday.

Snow showers will continue through Tuesday morning.

I’ll give the annual seasonal snow prediction tonight at 11 on CBS 4 News.